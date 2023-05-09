What happened to Amir Garrett? MLB Twitter has had enough of the Royals pitcher for today

Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett recently became a trending topic on social media for leaving the game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday after feeling sick in the 7th inning. The incident provoked Twitter users to joke and comment on various aspects of the game, Garrett and the White Sox.

#stomachbug #royals Amir Garrett got sick on the mound after striking out Elvis Andrus. He walked off with trainers.

Many fans have expressed their concern for the pitcher, and others have joked about it. One of the most common gags has been one regarding the White Sox and their team during the 2023 season.

Other users have expressed some joy after seeing Garrett’s incident as he is known for not being a fan favorite.

Some users expressed their concerns and wished for Amir Garrett to get better soon.

Garrett has recently expressed he is well following some speculation from various Twitter and other social media users.

Amir Garrett has had a difficult start to the 2023 season with a 3.77 ERA in 15 games pitched for the Royals. Garrett recently signed a one-year $2.65 million contract with Kansas City in 2023.

What was the result following Amir Garrett’s injury?

The Kansas City Royals defeated the Chicago White Sox with a dominant performance, highlighted by an eight-run inning. The Royals took an early lead in the game, scoring two runs in the second innings, before erupting for eight runs in the third innings to put the game out of reach.

Several Royals players had strong performances in the game, including Ryan O’Hearn, who hit a home run and drove in three runs.

The win was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Royals, who have struggled to find consistency throughout the year. However, the team will look to build on their performance and finish the season strong, with the hope of building momentum heading into next year.

