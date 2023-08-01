What happened to Bo Bichette? Blue Jays star shortstop exits game vs Orioles early

Toronto Blue Jays superstar shortstop Bo Bichette exited the game against the Baltimore Orioles early with an apparent knee injury. It appeared to occur after Bichette rounded first base, when he grabbed at his knee and left the game shortly after. Knee injuries can be devestating to a players season and career, even if they look like nothing in the moment.

Bichette has been the Blue Jays most consistent offensive weapon this season and is a huge part of their success. His .318 batting average and 142 hits lead the American League and his team needs him on the field. Hopefully this injury is nothing more than a scare they are being cautious about, but it is far too early to say.

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet was among the first to report on Bichettes injury via Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shi Davidi @ShiDavidi Bo Bichette tried to stop after rounding first toward second on a single to RF, grabbed at his right knee and stopped in pain. He was tagged out to end the inning and is being replaced by Santiago Espinal.

"Bo Bichette tried to stop after rounding first toward second on a single to RF, grabbed at his right knee and stopped in pain. He was tagged out to end the inning and is being replaced by Santiago Espinal" - Shi Davidi

Fox Sports shared an image of Bichette hobbling off the field on Twitter.

"Bichette has left tonight's game after grabbing his right knee while coming to a stop on the bases" - Fox Sports

If this injury knocks Bichette out for anything more than a few weeks would be a disaster for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Toronto Blue Jays cannot afford to lose Bo Bichette this season

There are few players in MLB that are genuinely irreplaceable, and Bichette is one of those special few. Himself and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer make up the core of the Blue Jays offense.

Losing any one of them would be bad, but Bichette would be the worst. He is a leader for the team on the field and off of it.