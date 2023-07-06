What happened to the cameraman at the Yankees-Orioles game? Teams pulled off field after scary accident

It was a scary incident during Wednesday night's game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles as one of the cameramen was carted off the field. The injury occurred in the bottom of the 5th when Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson made an errant throw to first base, missing the glove of his teammate and hitting the cameraman in the face.

The umpires called a stop to the action, bringing both the Orioles and Yankees off the field while the medical crew attended to the injury cameraman. After some time, Pete Stendel of the YES Network was carted off the field, giving a thumbs up to the home crowd at Yankee Stadium.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Sending our thoughts and well wishes to Pete Stendel, the YES Network camerman who was hit by an errant throw during tonight's game Sending our thoughts and well wishes to Pete Stendel, the YES Network camerman who was hit by an errant throw during tonight's game 🙏

It was undoubtedly a scary moment in the game, however, the fact that Stendel was able to acknowledge the crowd while being carted off the field is a sign of optimism. There has been no word on his condition as he most certainly was taken directly the to hospital, however, Michael Kay stated that Stendel was conscious and talking.

As he made his way out of the stadium, Yankees fans showered the fallen cameraman with chants of "MVP". Here is hoping for a full recovery.

Bruce Beck @BruceBeck4NY Thinking of my friend - cameraman, Pete Stendel who was hit by an errant throw in the #Yankees game. Terrific cameraman - better person. Stay strong Pete. @YESNetwork Thinking of my friend - cameraman, Pete Stendel who was hit by an errant throw in the #Yankees game. Terrific cameraman - better person. Stay strong Pete. @YESNetwork

It was a difficult situation that left many in the stadium rattled, most notably, Gunnar Henderson, who made the throw. The young infielder was visibly distraught following the play. While the thoughts and prayers are going out to Pete Stendel and that he will make a full recovery from any injuries he sustained, here's hoping that Gunnar Henderson also gets any help he may need.

Here's a closer look at cameraman Pete Stendel who was carted off during the Yankees game

Stendel is a passionate cameraman and artist from Long Branch, New Jersey, who has worked on several notable projects away from the ball diamond. The talented cameraman earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his work on Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York and Super Bowl XXXV Halftime Show, which featured Aerosmith, Britney Spears, and NSYNC.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Sending all the best to our guy Pete Stendel Sending all the best to our guy Pete Stendel 🙏 https://t.co/La89sI6s1y

