What happened to Chad Green? Blue Jays pitcher exits triple-A game with trainers

Toronto Blue Jays recruit Chad Green was involved in a freak accident in his Triple-A outing for the Buffalo Bisons against the Worcester Red Sox. He was hit on the head by a throw from his catcher trying to stop a stolen base.

Chad Green has been around the baseball world for quite some time now. He was initially picked up by the Detroit Tigers in 2013 but was traded as a prospect to the New York Yankees before he could make his major league debut.

Initially a starting pitcher, Green transitioned into a reliever in New York. He produced good records for the club ending his sixth tenure starting in 2016 with a 33-22 record with an ERA of just above 3.00.

In the last offseason, he made a move to the Toronto Blue Jays after undergoing Tommy John surgery and missing most of the season with the Yanks. He has been eased into his workload starting off in the minors as a rehabilitation assignment.

In the game against Worcester, Green came on as a relief pitcher. In the bottom of the fifth innings with two outs, the #23 was hit on the head by a throw from his catcher Tyler Heineman. Immediately there was concern all over the park for the extent of the injury.

Chad Green will be kept under scrutiny by the trainers in the Blue Jays camp for possible concussions or any other injury to the head. They are expected to soon make a statement about his well-being.

You can see Green speaking with trainers here, too, which is good, but of course anything involving the head will need to be checked out. He's close to his Chad Green left tonight's rehab outing in AAA after being hit in the head on a throw to second base.You can see Green speaking with trainers here, too, which is good, but of course anything involving the head will need to be checked out. He's close to his #BlueJays debut. pic.twitter.com/CAeujYIwMv

Looking at Chad Green's contract with the Blue Jays

Chad Green signed a two-year $8.5 million contract with Toronto at the start of the season. Because of Tommy John's surgery, the nature of his contact holds a stipulation that the 32-year-old will be able to exercise a player option in his third year if the Blue Jays fall through on his contract.

This makes his deal a three-year contract through to 2026.