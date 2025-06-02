What happened to Corbin Burnes during Nationals game? Everything you need to know about the Diamondbacks ace's injury

The Arizona Diamondbacks won against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, but that win came at a cost as ace Corbin Burnes went down with an injury, exiting the game prematurely.
Corbin Burnes complained of an elbow issue during the fifth inning of Sunday's clash and was eventually taken off the game. Before his exit, Burnes pitched 4.2 innings, conceding one run over four hits and striking out six Nationals hitters.
His start helped the Nationals to a much-needed 3-1 win, avoiding a sweep against Washington. Following the win in the series finale, Burnes revealed the reason behind his exit.
“It just got to the point where the tightness was just too much,” Burnes said. “I waved them out and didn't feel like we needed to push any farther. So hopefully, we caught it early. Hopefully, it's not bad, but we'll see.”
Corbin Burnes signed a six-year, $210 million free agent contract with the Diamondbacks and has been Arizona's best starter with a 3-2 record and 2.66 ERA.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo reflects on Corbin Burnes' early exit
The news of Corbin Burnes' injury will worry Diamondbacks fans. While Burnes is headed for an MRI scan on Monday, manager Torey Lovullo reflected on his ace's potential injury.
“It's a gut punch, for sure,” Lovullo said. “He’s tough and he rarely complains about anything. So when you see him wave the trainer and the coaches out there, you're just holding your breath and it's tough. It's very tough. We're with [Burnes], and we’ll be as positive as possible.
"If it is the worst-case news, we have guys who are ready to step in, and we're very capable of putting people in there to help us win baseball games. But still, I'm with Corbin right now, and it's definitely a gut punch.”
The Diamondbacks have been hit by several injuries this season with Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery), Eduardo Rodríguez (shoulder), and reliever A.J. Puk (elbow).