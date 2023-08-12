What happened to Dylan Moore? Mariners infielder scratched from lineup in the last minute vs Orioles 

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore was scrapped just before their game against the Baltimore Orioles. It is suspected that the player sustained some injury ahead of the game and needed to be taken for checkups.

Moore has been part of the Mariners organization for the last five years. Initially, he was a part of three other clubs as he played in the minor leagues for four years before coming to the MLB.

Since 2019, after making his debut, Moore has had a mediocre career batting with an average of .210. He has had 124 RBIs including 40 home runs from his 982 plate appearances.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mostly the 31-year-old has slotted himself in the shortstop position. He has also been used by the Mariners as an outfielder at times. In the game against the Orioles, Jose Caballero came on as a like-for-like replacement for him in the game and slotted into Moore's No. 8 position.

Only after checkups and tests will the management be able to conclude the nature of his injury. Till then, Mariners fans will be hoping for a not-so-serious injury that keeps their infielder away from the IL.

Seattle Mariners and Dylan Moore's season so far

Dylan Moore has played just 29 games this season. From his 61 at-bats, he has driven in 12 runs and walked seven times. However, he has struck out a high 27 times which has kept his average dangling at .230.

Unlike the infielder, the Seattle Mariners are having a solid season so far. The second half of their season after the All-Star break has been better as they have jumped places to become the leading contenders for the AL Wild Card spot.

Currently, they have a 9-1 record in the last 10 games. Their assignment against the Orioles looks to be tough as they face the AL's best as they continue their push for a postseason appearance.