What happened to Elly De La Cruz's sister? All you need to know about the Reds superstar's personal grief

It was more than just a baseball game for Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz when he suites up to face the Chicago Cubs in the series decider at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

Ad

The Reds star played the game despite learning the news about the death of his older sister Genelis De La Cruz Sanchez. She was reportedly dealing with a long-term health issue in the Dominican Republic.

Instead of taking time off from baseball, the Reds shortstop decided to play in the series finale and honored his sister's memory with custom cleats that had "RIP Manita" written on them. "RIP Genelis" was the message on his cap.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The star slugger paid a fitting tribute during the game as launched a two-run home run off Cubs starter Jameson Taillon in the sixth inning to cut down Chicago's lead to 5-2.

Cruz seemingly paid tribute to his sister as he pointed towards the sky while rounding the bases. While he went 2-for-3 on the night, it wasn't enough for the Reds, as the Cubs won 7-3 to clinch the series.

Ad

Reds manager shared support for Elly De La Cruz after his sister's death

Despite his heroics, De La Cruz did not speak to the media after the game to address his emotional state. However, manager Terry Francona shared support for his slugger ahead of the game.

"We just told him we will support whatever he needs to do. He wants to play today and then we’ll go from there," Terry Francona said.

Ad

“It’s hard. We care so much about playing the game and winning. But in a hurry, you’re reminded of what’s really important," Francona said after the game. "I think everybody kind of kept their head on a swivel with him today just trying to take care of him.”

His two-run dinger also took his home run tally to 50 for the Reds, becoming the fifth-youngest player in franchise history to reach the milestone. He also leads the team in home runs (12) after a strong start to the season.

The Reds will now host the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series, starting on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More