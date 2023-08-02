What happened at the end of Mets vs Royals game? Explaining the unique ending of the close contest

The New York Mets can't seem to catch a break as they fell in embarrassing fashion to the Kansas City Royals in their series opener on the road, losing 7-6 in extra innings via a balk.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the 10th innings as the Royals had a bases-loaded situation. Earlier in the innings, Francisco Alvarez had homered to score himself and automatic base runner Jeff McNeil to give the Mets a two-run lead after the regular innings had finished 4-4.

Brooks Raley started on the mound in the 10th for New York and gave away two tying runs on an RBI double and single. Grant Hartwig replaced him on the mound and got the first out before loading the bases. This is where Buck Showalter brought on Josh Walker to complete the innings.

As he was about to pitch, Walker faced some issues with the pitchcom in his ears. As he and catcher Alvarez gathered in the middle for a discussion, the umpires got together and adjudged a balk against the Mets reliever.

As per MLB rules, a balk results in an automatic dead ball situation with each baserunner progressing a base. This allowed MJ Melendez to complete the run from third base and walk it off for the home side.

Technology coming in the way of Mets wins

The pitchcom is a device that helps a catcher and pitcher communicate about the type of pitching being delivered. It was introduced last season in the MLB as a measure to eliminate visual sign stealing and fasten the pace of the game.

However, pitchers in the sport have spoken out against the technology being a disturbing element and added baggage to them. Walker was the latest one to face the brunt of it.

The closer was just called up to the roster from the minor leagues, hours after they traded away Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros.

It remains to be seen if those trades will hamper the Mets' performance on the mound.