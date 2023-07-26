What happened to Francisco Alvarez? Mets star exits game vs Yankees early

The New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez exited the Subway Series opener on Tuesday after being hit in the right hand. Alvarez's hand was struck by Albert Abreu's pitch in the top of the ninth.

Alvarez was struck out on a play by the Yankees' Albert Abreu. However, it was a double whammy for the Mets as the rookie catcher withered in pain soon after taking a blow to his hand.

He left the game immediately with the Mets' training staff tending to his injury. Alvarez was replaced by catcher Omar Narvaez for the bottom of the ninth inning following his injury.

Alvarez's injury could prove to be a significant blow for the Mets, as they are currently trying to climb back into the playoff race in the National League East.

The 21-year-old Venezuelan has been one of the star performers for an underachieving Mets this season. Alvarez has struck 19 home runs this season, posting a .792 on-base plus slugging (OPS).

Incidentally, Abreu also struck Mets' Mark Vientos in the hand with a pitch before Alvarez's injury.

The Venzuelaen revealed that his injury isn't serious as the X-rays were negative, and he won't be undergoing additional tests, providing a sigh of relief for the Mets fans.

SNY @SNYtv Francisco Alvarez says there is no concern with his finger and that the X-rays he took came back negative pic.twitter.com/QnD4jpP1qV

New York Mets toppled New York Yankees despite Francisco Alvarez's injury

Despite the injury concern to Francisco Alvarez, the Mets ran out a comfortable victory in a one-sided Subway Series opener against the Yankees.

It was the Pete Alonso show at Yankees Stadium as the first baseman grabbed the lead for the Mets with an RBI single. He improved significantly as the game progressed, striking a three-run homer at the top of the third inning.

It was his 27th home run of the season, rushing the Mets into a 4-0 lead. Alonso struck his second home run of the game, the 28th of the season, at the top of the sixth inning.

Daniel Vogelbach also got in on the act, smashing his seventh home run of the season to assure a commanding lead for the visiting Mets. Jeff McNeil's two-run double at the top of the ninth inning pretty much secured the points for the visitors.

It will be interesting to see if Alvarez will be available for the second game of the series on Wednesday night after his injury scare.

