What happened to Freddie Freeman? Dodgers baseman exits game vs Rockies early

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman left game vs Colorado Rockies early, he took a hit to the knee during his third at-bat, Miguel Rojas came into the game in place of Freeman. The injury for now is not reported to be a big one, its a precautionary step to avoid any further problem for the baseman and the Dodgers.

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman pulled from game vs Rockies early

Freddie Freeman is having a good season so far, with an average of .342 he has helped the Dodgers in many crucial games, Dodgers have a record of 70-46 after recording a win vs Rockies today.

Los Angeles Dodgers get a comfortable win vs Rockies

Dodgers won against the Rockies with a final score of 4-1. Will Smith, James Outman and Amed Rosario had a homerun each, and the team cruised to victory against one of the weakest team in this year's season. Dodgers are at the top of NL West and are expected to make a good playoff run this season.