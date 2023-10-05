What happened to Gabriel Moreno? Diamondbacks catcher replaced from Brewers game after concussion test

In a surprising turn of events during Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers, young catcher Gabriel Moreno found himself replaced by Jose Herrera in the third inning.

Moreno was hit by a backswing from Bryce Turang during the second inning and valiantly stayed in the game. However, as a precautionary measure, the Diamondbacks decided to replace him with Herrera in the third inning.

This unexpected turn of events follows a stellar performance by Moreno and his teammate Corbin Carroll in Game 1. The duo played a pivotal role in leading the D-Backs to a come-from-behind 6-3 victory at American Family Field. Carroll, a rookie outfielder, and Moreno, a second-year catcher, both homered to power their team to success.

Carroll’s two-run homer, in particular, contributed to making the D-Backs the seventh team in MLB postseason history to get home runs from players 23 years old or younger.

Did Gabriel Moreno become the youngest D-Backs player to hit a postseason home run?

With his solo home run in the fourth inning, Gabriel Moreno further solidified his impact in the series. The 23-year-old catcher showcased his prowess by becoming the second-youngest D-Backs player to homer in the postseason, second only to the remarkable Corbin Carroll.

Moreno’s achievements also placed him in exclusive company, being the second-youngest catcher to homer in his postseason debut.

As Moreno is presumably entering concussion protocol after the unfortunate incident in Game 2, the Diamondbacks and their fans eagerly await updates on his condition.

The young talents of Carroll and Moreno have been a source of inspiration for the team, and their contributions will undoubtedly be missed if Moreno is unable to continue in the series.

The Brewers are leading Game 2 by 2-0 at the time of writing.