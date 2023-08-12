What happened to Hagen Danner? Blue Jays pitcher forced to exit his MLB debut vs Cubs

Hagen Danner's MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays was unfortunetly cut short by what appeared to be a back or side injury. This is a brutal way for anyone's MLB debut to end, especially considering he only faced one batter. He was brought in to acquire some big league experience and fans were excited to see him play. He threw only seven pitches.

Danner's path to the mound is a unique one, considering he used to play as a catcher in the minor leagues. This likely gives him a unique perspective and mindset on the position, allowing him to get outs in ways other can't. It is a real shame that he will be unable to do more in his debut, and hopefully the injury is not serious.

Keegan Matheson was the first to report that Danner was leaving the game with an injury.

Losing Danner to injury could cause the Blue Jays to call up another prospect

"Oh, man. Hagen Danner was just removed from his MLB debut with an injury. He was grabbing at his side or lower back. Tough moment for the 24-year-old converted catcher who has taken a unique path to the big leagues" - Keegan Matheson

This clip, posted to YouTube by Baseball America helps show what makes Danner a top prospect for the Toronto Blue Jays.

This video show's his impressive 13 strike out performance resulting in a shutout.

The Blue Jays have had an up and down season in regards to their pitching, and this injury comes as a blow.

Hagen Danner will almost certainly get another chance with the Toronto Blue Jays

Danner shows a lot of promise and has had success at every level he has played it. Giving him another shot in MLB is a matter of when, not if.

Hopefully he will be able to go longer than his seven pitches against the Chicago Cubs.