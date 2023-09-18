What happened to Harrison Bader? Newly-acquired Reds center fielder placed on 10-day IL with groin injury

The Cincinnati Reds are placing newly acquired center fielder Harrison Bader on the 10-day Injured List. The defensive star suffered a right groin strain and will be out for the foreseeable future. They acquired him at the end of August.

Expand Tweet

After just 14 games with his new club, Harrison Bader lands on the Injured List. It is a place he spent time on with his previous clubs, as he has suffered injuries before. This time, it is a right groin strain that will cost him time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The outfielder missed the first part of this season with the New York Yankees after playing in only the postseason following his trade from the St. Louis Cardinals at the 2022 deadline.

Bader had just five hits in those 14 games with Cincinnati as they chased an elusive playoff spot. They were on the outside looking in in both the division and the wild card in the National League.

Expand Tweet

Right now, they trail the Milwaukee Brewers by eight games. In the wild card, things are a lot tighter. They are just a half game out of the final Wild Card spot.

They trail the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins by a half game for that third spot. They're 1.5 games up on San Francisco for the same spot.

Harrison Bader a key loss for Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Reds acquired Harrison Bader on waivers from the New York Yankees after a frustrating stint with the squad. He hasn't exactly turned it around on the offensive side, but his defense remains valuable.

Harrison Bader is out

He has always been a good outfielder and that has not changed. His defense, which is the only way he's really providing much value right now, has been good in Cincinnati.

They trimmed their deficit to half a game while Bader was here, so while he wasn't hitting, the team was doing very well. They will miss his defense and the depth he provided in the meantime, but it is not expected that his season is over.