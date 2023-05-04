What happened to Harrison Bader? Yankees fans shocked as CF exits game one day after IL return

Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader has had a rough start to his 2023 season in New York. Bader was quickly placed on the IL due to a strained left oblique from Spring Training. However, after missing the Yankees' first 30 games, he was activated and returned to the field for just one game before being pulled out again.

Harrison Bader was pulled out after a collision with teammate Isiah Kiner-Falefa

In the game against the Cleveland Guardians on May 3, Bader appeared to be in some discomfort during his first at-bat. He was seen wincing and holding his side after taking a swing, leading many fans to speculate that he may not have fully recovered.

However, he stayed in the game and played on the field for a few innings until a collision with teammate Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Yankees fans were left in disbelief and disappointment as they watched Bader exit the game after just one day back on the active roster. Many took to social media to express their frustration with the situation, with some questioning the decision to activate Bader in the first place if he wasn’t fully healthy.

How many games will Harrison Bader miss?

The Yankees are yet to release an official statement on Bader’s condition, leaving fans and analysts to speculate on the severity of the injury and how long he may be out of action, considering that the Yankees had placed their star Aaron Judge on the IL just a day prior.

However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has stated:

"I think he’s going to be fine [...] He was in really good spirits and laughing in the training room".

While it is always disappointing to see a player sidelined, the Yankees have a deep roster and talented players who are capable of stepping up and contributing in Bader’s absence.

It is yet to be known if Harrison Bader will miss any games with the Yankees

The Yankees have not had their desired start of the season and are currently at the bottom of the AL East.

