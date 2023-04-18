What happened to Jacob deGrom? Texas ace taken off after four dominant innings

Texas Rangers' ace, Jacob deGrom was removed from his start against the Kansas City Royals after four innings due to right wrist soreness.

deGrom had been dominant in the game, allowing only two baserunners on a walk and an error. The team called the move precautionary and said that deGrom will continue to be evaluated.

He has played 20 2/3 innings for the Rangers with a 3.48 ERA and a 32-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Is Jacob deGrom expected to hit the IL?

According to Rangers’ management, retiring Jacob deGrom was only a precautionary decision. While unlikely, it is still uncertain whether he will be added to the injury list.

deGrom did not allow a hit in four innings, walking one and striking out five against the Kansas City Royals. He was replaced by Dane Dunning, who allowed a one-out hit during the fifth to break up the no-hitter. However, the Rangers did manage to keep the scoreboard clean and took the game 4-0.

He signed a five-year contract with the Rangers for $185 million in December 2022. The two-time Cy Young winner is expected to bring back consistency to a much-needed Texas team who are now top of the AL West.

deGrom's injury history is a concern for the Texas Rangers, but when he's healthy, he remains one of the best pitchers in the game. Rangers fans will be eagerly awaiting updates on deGrom's status and hoping for a speedy recovery.

