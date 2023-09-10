What happened to Jasson Domínguez? 'El Marciano' scratched from Yankees' series-finale lineup vs. Brewers

Jasson Dominguez has been raking for the New York Yankees. The rookie was called up at the end of August as the Bronx Bombers pulled the plug on their season, but he's been an excellent addition to their lineup.

The Martian, as Jasson Dominguez is known, was pulled from the lineup due to elbow inflammation. The slugger showed no signs of issue in last night's game, and was in the lineup to start the day.

However, the Yankees have removed him from the lineup and put Isiah Kiner-Falefa into center field in his place. This is a developing story, but the injury to the rookie outfielder is not believed to be too serious at this time.

Jasson Dominguez has been a revelation this season

Jasson Dominguez's injury will hopefully not cost him too much time this year. The rookie outfielder was a breath of fresh air and a shot of life into the Yankees lineup. He quickly revitalized an old and struggling lineup.

Jasson Dominguez was scratched

He hit four home runs in his first seven games, something most MLB players have not done before. He was electric, and he has been a great player. His 161 wRC+ is second to Aaron Judge, and only the third player on the roster hitting above league average. Gleyber Torres is the other one.

If he's unable to continue, it would be another loss in what has become a season of losses. The Yankees are unfathomably under .500 at this point and are fighting just to maintain a winning record again, something they have done for over 30 years.

Dominguez can't do that on his own, but it would be hard to imagine the lifeless Yankees winning all that much over the next month of the season if their new slugger can't play.

However, right elbow inflammation is not as dangerous for a hitter as it is a pitcher, so the diagnosis is not the end of the world. The team will continue to monitor as things progress.