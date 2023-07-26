What happened to Jonny DeLuca? Dodgers outfielder exits game vs Blue Jays early

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie outfielder Jonny DeLuca had to exit Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to what looked to be a hamstring injury in his right leg.

While the game ended 8-7 in favor of the Dodgers, it was certainly a worrisome sight for LA fans as their young rookie was forced off the field. DeLuca was running to first base and looked to pull up awkwardly after getting there, immediately holding his right hamstring after the run.

Jonny DeLuca was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2019 MLB Draft and went on to spend several seasons in the minor leagues before finally getting the call-up to the MLB.

A shortage of right batters and some impressive performances in the minors gave DeLuca the chance of a lifetime.

Having recorded his first major league home run at the beginning of the month, Jonny DeLuca was starting to get used to life in the major league and brimming with confidence.

Hence, it was even more disappointing to see him injured considering the weight of the situation in his young career. it was only four days earlier that the outfielder showed his fielding prowess with back-to-back catches against the Texas Rangers to grab the attention of every fan in the MLB.

While there have been no updates on the extent of his injury, the Dodgers will be hoping that it is not as serious as it looked.

How will the LA Dodgers solve their Jonny DeLuca injury problem?

While there is no question that DeLuca was brought in due to a shortage of right bats in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup, many believe that he has shown enough to earn his place in the team.

However, with the addition of Kike Hernandez, it was always possible that DeLuca would be sent back to the minors. Furthermore, it is always disappointing to see a young talent miss his chance in the MLB due to an injury.

Fans will be waiting for further updates on the rookie's injury status.

