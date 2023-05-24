What happened to Jose Altuve? Astros star sparks injury fear after exit vs Brewers

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve sparked injury fears when he was removed from Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth innings.

Altuve, who had recently returned to the lineup after recovering from a fractured right thumb that kept him out for 43 games, left the game due to feeling sick, according to manager Dusty Baker.

During the game, Altuve struck out in the first innings, secured an infield single in the third, and grounded out in the fifth. He was taken out of the game after the Brewers' Brian Anderson hit a two-out single in the sixth.

The head athletic trainer and Dusty Baker came onto the field to assess Altuve's condition, and after a brief conversation, Altuve walked off the field and headed to the Houston clubhouse. Baker stated that his removal was a precautionary measure.

Mauricio Dubón, who had been performing exceptionally well as Altuve's replacement at second base, entered the game. Unfortunately, the Astros' eight-game winning streak came to an end with a 6-0 loss to the Brewers.

How many games is Jose Altuve expected to miss?

Altuve's departure from the game raises concerns about his health and potential time on the injury list. Altuve has been a consistent presence in the Astros' lineup. He has played 124 or more games each season since 2012, except for the shortened 2020 campaign.

Jose Altuve has played 124 or more games since 2012.

While losing a player of Jose Altuve's caliber would be a significant blow to most teams, the Astros have managed to perform well in his absence. They went 25-19 without him, and Dubón stepped up admirably, hitting .307 with a home run, nine RBIs, and 29 runs.

The Astros will await further evaluation of Altuve's condition, and an update is expected before the series finale against the Brewers. Given Altuve's recent injury history and his departure from the game due to illness, it's possible that Dubón will be called upon to play a more prominent role once again.

Altuve's health will undoubtedly be closely monitored as the Astros navigate their upcoming games.

