What happened to Justin Steele? Cubs ace exits Opening Day game against Rangers after leg injury 

The Chicago Cubs are on the brink of a major setback to their MLB season as Opening Day starter Justin Steele had to be taken off due to an apparent injury in the fifth innings. The 28-year-old lefty is coming off an All-Star season and was picked to head the Chicago pitching rotation for the season.

While he got off to a good start against the Texas Rangers in the first game at Globe Life Field, Steele fell to the ground, seemingly grabbing his hamstring, while fielding a bunt in the bottom of the fifth.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Justin Steele was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2014 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2021, after more than five years in the minors. Since then, he has slowly grown into their first-choice starter over the years. He had the best season of his young career last year, making the All-Star team for the first time in the process.

The Cubs started the new season relying heavily on Steele to be fit and leading their rotation, especially with the absence of Jameson Taillon due to injury. The young lefty made a good start on Thursday, giving up a sacrifice fly in the fourth but otherwise keeping the Rangers' bats at bay.

While the extent of the injury is yet unclear, the Cubs will be hoping for the best.

Chicago Cubs release update on Justin Steele

While Chicago Cubs ace Justin Steele left the field in the Opening Game of the MLB season against the Texas Rangers, the only silver lining was that he was able to walk off on his own. He was clearly in some pain as he went down and clutched his leg.

Expand Tweet

Since then, the only word out of the Cubs camp so far is that it was due to "tightness" in his left hamstring, which is why he was taken off. What that means in terms of playing time remains to be seen and will surely be revealed once the medical staff have a better understanding of the problem.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers sit tied at 3-3 at the top of the 10th innings.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.