What happened to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Diamondbacks All-Star leaves game vs Rockies early

Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was pulled from a game against the Colorado Rockies early. Gurriel Jr. was replaced in the outfield after grounding into a double play where he did not appear to hustle to reach first base. This has raised questions around whether it was a lack of effort issue or a potential injury that was slowing him down.

Gurriel Jr. has been a big part of the Diamondbacks success this season, so seeing him leave the game early is a concern for the fans. Especially considering they have not been playing at their best over the last few weeks. While the team hasn't been able to rack up wins, his numbers have stayed consistent and the Diamondbacks need him in the lineup everyday.

Aaron Hughes on Twitter shared what happened to Gurriel Jr., noting there appeared to be some discomfort before he exited against the Rockies.

"Corbin Carroll replaces Lourdes Gurriel in the field after a play where Lourdes didn't quite run out a double play. Seems like there may have been some discomfort. Corbin also immediately crashes into the wall making it the second scary collision at Coors for Carroll" - Aaron Hughes

The Diamondbacks confirmed on Twitter that Gurriel Jr. exited the game with a hip injury.

"Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was removed from today's game with a left hip contusion" - Arizona Diamondbacks

Perhaps it was the positon that set Gurriel Jr. up to leave the game early, since Corbin Carroll had a scary moment right after.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have gotten the best out of Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

After many years with the Toronto Blue Jays, Gurriel Jr. needed a change of scenery. He took his talents to Arizona and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He is on pace to hit a career high in home runs this season.

The 2023 MLB season has been full of surprises, with the breakout season from Gurriel Jr. among them.