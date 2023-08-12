What happened to Maikel Garcia? Royals baseman exits game vs Cardinals early

Kansas City Royals shortstop Maikel Garcia was removed from Friday's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals after experiencing upper body discomfort prior to the third innings of the game.

The Royals went on to win the game 12-8 on the night, with Garcia hitting two singles and scoring two runs out of the leadoff spot.

Maikel Garcia was signed by the Royals as an international free agent in 2016 and went on to make his major league debut in July last season. He started the 2023 campaign with the Triple-A Omaha Strom Chasers but was again called up to their roster in the middle of the season.

Garcia started the game against the Cardinals in the leadoff spot and made a good start to the game. He extended his hitting streak to 15 games on the night, the longest by a rookie in Royals history.

He recorded two hits on the night and reached base in both the first two innings. However, he experienced some upper body discomfort prior to the third innings and was pulled out.

The Royals will be hoping Maikel Garcia's injury is not serious

There have been no further reports on the seriousness of Maikle Garcia's injury from the Kansas City Royals management. The Dominican shortstop is set to undergo further tests on Saturday to determine the seriousness of the injury.

The Royals are at the bottom of their division with a 38-80 record in the MLB so far and remain the second-worst team in the country.