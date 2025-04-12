What happened to Marcus Stroman? All you need to know about the injury that affected his disastrous outing vs Giants

The New York Yankees had a game to forget against the San Francisco Giants in the series opener at Yankee Stadium on Friday. Yankees starter Marcus Stroman was taken to the cleaners on his start.

Marcus Stroman failed to get out of the first inning after conceding five earned runs on four hits before being taken off the mound in a disastrous start for the home team.

The rain-shortened game ended in a 9-1 defeat for the Yankees after six innings. Following the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Stroman complained of a knee issue.

“When he came out, he said his left knee was bugging him,” Boone said. “We’ll see what we have [Saturday].”

According to reports, the Yankees starter has been sent for scans to further assess his potential injury. The Yankees are without ace Gerrit Cole for the 2025 season after his Tommy John surgery and are expecting Luis Gil to return to the mound sometime in May.

Aaron Boone expects rotation to step up after Marcus Stroman's disaster

Marcus Stroman wouldn't be looking back at his start against the Giants fondly and he struggled in his brief stay on the mound, arguably costing the game in the very first inning.

However, he isn't the only starter to struggle this season, as the Yankees' rotation, apart from offseason acquisition Max Fried, has struggled this season. Carlos Rodon (5.19 ERA), Carlos Carrasco (7.71 ERA) and Will Warren (6.00 ERA) highlight the struggles of the starters.

“We’ve got to do better,” Boone said. “We’re coming off a great start [Wednesday] with Max, but we’ve struggled to this point. We’re 13 games in, but we’ve got to -- night in and night out -- pitch a little bit better to put us in a good situation."

One positive for the Yankees is that Clarke Schmidt is nearing a return as the veteran ace pitched four scoreless innings in his final rehab game for the Double-A Somerset.

