What happened to Matt Manning? Detroit Tigers pitcher's unfortunate luck with injury continues

Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Manning’s run of bad luck with injuries continued, as he fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old had been viewed as a potential core piece of the Tigers’ pitching roster, but his progress has been hampered by a string of injuries, including shoulder inflammation last year.

When is Matt Manning expected to return?

Matt Manning is expected to be replaced by Michael Lorenzen

Matt Manning sustained his latest injury after Alejandro Kirk’s hit collided with his foot. However, he was able to finish the sixth inning before it became clear he was injured.

Manning has said that he hopes to be back soon but is likely to at least be added to the 15-day injured list. He's expected to be replaced in the Tigers’ starting five by Michael Lorenzen.

The Tigers have had little success in recent seasons, finishing with a 66-96 record in 2022. Hence, Manning’s injury comes as a further setback for the team’s hopes in 2023. The Tigers have anchored their rebuilding around young pitching talent, with Manning joining Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal and Jackson Jobe. However, all four have struggled with significant injury issues.

Mize is likely to miss the entire season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Skubal was placed on the 60-day injured list after flexor tendon repair, while Jobe will possibly be out for most of the minor league season due to lumbar spine inflammation.

Despite Matt Manning’s willingness to play through the injury, the Tigers may choose to play it safe and put him on the shelf to allow his foot to heal properly. Manning was a first-round pick by the Tigers in 2016 but has yet to reach his full potential, with a 4.78 ERA in 32 starts at the major league level.

However, he's still only 25 and has time to develop his skills. His latest injury is unlikely to have a long-term impact but is another setback in his young career.

