What happened to Matt Manning? Tigers pitcher forced to exit game vs Yankees after being hit by blistering ball

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning only made it through one inning against the New York Yankees after taking a ball off his foot. Not only did it nail him in the foot, but it was also hit by the one and only Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton is known for his power swing, and this ball left his bat at 119.5 miles per hour. That is an absurdly fast ball to hit you right in the foot.

Manning has been a revelation for the Tigers this season, seeing significant improvement across the board. This game against the Yankees offense would have been a good test for him. It was cut short by a freak play that Manning somehow managed to turn into a highlight.

Talkin' Yanks on Twitter shared a clip of the impressive yet unfortunate play from Manning.

"Matt Manning took a ball to the foot coming off the bat of Giancarlo Staton at 119.5 mph, which is the second hardest hit ball this season. He was removed from the game" - Talkin' Yanks

After taking that fast of a ball to the foot and making the play, nobody can question Manning's perseverance.

"Dude how did Matt Manning’s foot not shatter into a million pieces" - YankeeWRLD

While this Tigers season won't end with a playoff run, Manning has given them something to look forward to.

Hopefully, Matt Manning will avoid major injury and finish out this season healthy

This is Manning's third season in MLB, and he was on pace to pitch the most innings of his young career. Higher usage rates and how they perform when they reach those rates are a great test for a starting pitcher.

The Tigers would have loved to see Matt Manning try to control this whole game against the talented Yankees roster. It being cut short is a disappointing end to the night.