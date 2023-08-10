What happened to Merrill Kelly? Diamondbacks pitcher leaves game vs Dodgers early

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly exited the second game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after pitching six scoreless innings on the night. It is not entirely clear what is wrong with him, but the pitching staff saw a problem and pulled him out following the sixth innings.

Deep into the bottom of the eighth, the score remains 0-0 between the two sides.

Merrill Kelly was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2010 MLB Draft and he spent five years in the minor leagues with them. Ahead of the 2015 season, Kelly signed with the SK Wyverns of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) and went on to play four seasons for them.

He made his return to the MLB in 2019, signing a two-year contract with the Diamondbacks.

The Arizona ace has had a decent season in the MLB this year and has been one of the main starting pitchers for the club. During the first game against the Dodgers, the Diamondbacks' bats let them down which resulted in a loss.

It has been much of the same in the game, with only Kelly's six scoreless innings still keeping the Diamondbacks in the game.

Merrill Kelly's injury comes at the worst time for the Diamondbacks

While it was clear that Merrill Kelly's exit at the beginning of the seventh innings was due to some kind of injury, there are no updates about it yet. The Arizona Diamondbacks have not said anything and it is not clear what discomfort he was facing.

However, if he does miss games in the coming weeks, it could be extremely bad news for the Arizona team, who are on a seven-game losing streak at the moment.

They will be hoping that it is nothing serious and that they don't lose one of their most valuable pitchers.