What happened to Miles Mikolas and Oliver Marmol? Cardinals pitcher and manager ejected from game vs Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and manager Miles Mikolas and Oliver Marmol have been ejected from the game against the Chicago Cubs. Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras was hit in the head by an Ian Happ backswing and Mikolas took matters into his own hands. Just a few pitches later, Mikolas threw a ball and plunked Happ, which led to his immediate ejection. It was still the first inning.

Marmol argued the call, and was ejected as well. It is likely he was complaining that no warnings were given to either side prior to an ejection. Considering the Cardinals had just seen their catcher taken off bleeding, it is no surprise many were emotional. Regardless, Mikolas likely shouldn't have taken such a risk which put his team at a disadvantage.

Fox Sports shared the footage of Mikolas throwing at Happ and subsequent ejection on Twitter.

"Willson Contreras left the game after getting hit by Ian Happ on his backswing. Two pitches later, Miles Mikolas hit Happ with a pitch and was ejected from the game"

Then just moments later, Marmol was ejected from the game in this clip also shared to Twitter by Fox Sports.

"Now Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has been tossed from the game"

The Cardinals had a right to be upset but they let their emotions get the better of them.

It is hard to see the St. Louis Cardinals win without starting pitcher Miles Mikolas or manager Oliver Marmol

Losing your starting pitcher at the beginning of the game will have a ripple effect throughout the entire series. It changes the strategy for every game and makes winning just a little bit harder. The surging Cubs will be sure to take advantage of this opportunity.

MLB still has many moments like this when emotions override logic, and it is part of what makes sports great. Nobody wants to see injuries like what happened to Contreras, but it was nice to see his team stick up for him.