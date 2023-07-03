What happened to Nick Madrigal? Cubs Designated Hitter exits game vs Brewers early after collision with wall

Just when it seemed that Nick Madrigal was turning things around, he may find himself sidelined after suffering an injury in Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The 26-year-old suffered an apparent hamstring following a collision with the outfield wall. the injury was deemed severe enough to remove him from the game.

While the team will undoubtedly send Nick Madrigal for further testing, the fact that he needed to be removed from the game is concerning. As of right now, the team is saying that Madrigal is suffering from right hamstring tightness, which could lead to a stint on the IL. The duration of any potential placement on the IL will be determined once the team evaluates him further.

Ryan Herrera @ryan_a_herrera Nick Madrigal ran into a wall trying to catch a popup in the 4th. Stayed in to finish the AB after being checked out by David Ross and a trainer, but when Michael Fulmer came in to pitch, Madrigal left and Christopher Morel moved to 3B.



Cubs lose the DH for the last 5 innings. Nick Madrigal ran into a wall trying to catch a popup in the 4th. Stayed in to finish the AB after being checked out by David Ross and a trainer, but when Michael Fulmer came in to pitch, Madrigal left and Christopher Morel moved to 3B.Cubs lose the DH for the last 5 innings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nick Madrigal ran into a wall trying to catch a popup in the 4th. Stayed in to finish the AB after being checked out by David Ross and a trainer, but when Michael Fulmer came in to pitch, Madrigal left and Christopher Morel moved to 3B. Cubs lose the DH for the last 5 innings." - @ryan_a_herrera

That being said, Madrigal was able to finish the remainder of the inning before being pulled from the game suggests that he may have avoided any major damage.

The 26-year-old has been excellent for the Chicago Cubs since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa. The minor league stint paid dividends for Madrigal, who had produced a dazzling .375 batting average over the 15 games prior to Monday's game. This stretch bumped his season batting average to .275, forcing the club to give him a more consistent role in the lineup.

Bleacher Nation @BleacherNation Folks who are upset about Nick Madrigal starting almost every game at 3B are - IMO - missing that he is by far the best defender there (which impacts pitcher performance), has been among the best hitters the last month, and - sorry - could actually return to trade value by Aug 1. Folks who are upset about Nick Madrigal starting almost every game at 3B are - IMO - missing that he is by far the best defender there (which impacts pitcher performance), has been among the best hitters the last month, and - sorry - could actually return to trade value by Aug 1.

"Folks who are upset about Nick Madrigal starting almost every game at 3B are - IMO - missing that he is by far the best defender there (which impacts pitcher performance), has been among the best hitters the last month, and - sorry - could actually return to trade value by Aug 1." - @BleacherNation

Nick Madrigal could be among several Chicago Cubs players moved at the MLB Trade Deadline

On August 2nd, one day after the MLB Trade Deadline, the Chicago Cubs roster could look drastically different. After signing several notable free agents this past offseason, the Cubs have struggled to live up to their pre-season hype. Now, with a record of 38-44, they may find themselves as sellers at the deadline.

Veterans such as Marcus Stroman, Trey Mancini, and Cody Bellinger could be among the players moved this summer, as the club may find themselves out of playoff contention before the deadline. If they indeed decide to sell some of their players, Nick Madrigal could be one of them as well if he recovers and continues his hot streak.

Poll : 0 votes