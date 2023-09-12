What happened to Oswald Peraza? Yankees prospect scratched from lineup as injury woes continue

The New York Yankees could soon be adding another player to the Injured List in the form of infielder Oswald Peraza. The shortstop prospect had been playing third base almost every day for the team, but he's been scratched from the lineup for today's doubleheader.

Oswald Peraza has been diagnosed with a knee injury and has been pulled from the starting lineup. In his place, Isiah Kiner-Falefa will be replacing him. It's unclear what the knee issue is at this time.

The infielder has been dealing with some swelling in his knee and is considered day-to-day. He will have an MRI done to determine what the issue is, but he's currently not playing.

Injuries mount for Yankees with Oswald Peraza knee

This is just the latest in a long line of injuries the Yankees have had to deal with. If Oswald Peraza is indeed going to go to the Injured List, he would find himself on a rather long list.

Recently, Jasson Dominguez, the Yanks' second overall prospect and starting center fielder, tore his UCL and is done for the season. Luis Severino suffered an injury that has ended his season and perhaps his Yankees career.

Nestor Cortes Jr. has been out for a month and he's not returning this year. Aaron Judge missed two months on the IL. Carlos Rodon spent the first third of the season hurt and then had another IL stint.

Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson both had lengthy IL stints earlier this year. Before he was waived, so did Harrison Bader. The bullpen has also been ravaged by injuries.

The Yankees pulled the plug on the season after all that to bring up their prospects and see what they had. They lost Dominguez for part of next season and could now be without Peraza too.

It's been a long and brutal season for the Yankees. The team was expected to contend but hasn't done anything close to that. The injuries have been a part of that, and they're not stopping even now as the season is over for the team.