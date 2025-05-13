What happened to Oswaldo Cabrera in Yankees vs. Mariners game? All we know about the injury

The New York Yankees had a commanding 11-5 win against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. However, the win was damned after the Bronx Bombers suffered an injury scare to third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera.
Cabrera, who has been covering third base for the team in the absence of DJ LeMahieu, suffered a horrific injury in the ninth inning of Monday's series opener.
The 26-year-old utilityman hurt his ankle while driving in a run off Aaron Judge's sacrifice fly. Cabrera stayed on the ground, wincing in pain before a trainer placed a towel on his ankle to hide the gruesome injury. Cabrera was taken off the field in an ambulance after he was placed on a stretcher.
Yankees teammate Trent Grisham, who had two home runs against the Mariners, had tears in his eyes after watching Cabrera's horrific injury.
"Oswaldo’s the best of us,” Grisham said on the YES Network. “He shows up every day with the right attitude, plays the game hard, he’s the best person off the field. We just love him.”
Oswald Peraza moved to third base to cover for Cabrera in the bottom of the ninth inning to close out the game for the American League East leaders.
Aaron Judge reveals Oswaldo Cabrera's concern before exiting the game
Although Oswaldo Cabrera was in tremendous pain after his gruesome injury, the utility player was concerned if he had scored the run on Aaron Judge's hit. The Yankees captain revealed his teammate's selfless words after his injury.
"He really wasn't saying much down there. Then right before he got carted off, he called me over and just said, 'Did I score?'" Judge said. "Kind of shows you what type of guy he is.
"Something like that happens, and kind of the only thing on his mind through all of it, all the pain and everything, is just, 'Did I score?' ... He loves being a Yankee. He wears this jersey with pride. This is a tough one."
The Yankees are likely to be without Cabrera for some time but they will have some cover at the position with designated third baseman DJ LeMahieu set to return to the lineup on Wednesday.