What happened to Ryan Feltner? Rockies pitcher exits game vs Phillies early after scary incident

Ryan Feltner was involved in a scary incident in the game against the Philadelphia Phillies as he was hit on the head by a line drive that came back straight at him. The Colorado Rockies pitcher was immediately taken off the field and was rushed to the hospital for proper assessment and check up.

Starting for the Rockies, Ryan Feltner wasn't at his best in the first inning. The Phillies made the most of it as they zoomed ahead with a four-run lead. With two outs in the second and Nick Castellanos at the plate, an 88 mph 1-1 slider was hit back by the Phillies batter straight back at Feltner.

Castellanos had no intention to hurt his opponent as he had to reach out for the pitch that looked eventually outside the strikezone. The ball came back at a whopping speed of 92.7 mph and was eventually collected by first baseman C.J Cron with the batter reaching safely to base as the play was halted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 26-year-old RHP immediately collapsed to the ground but thankfully kept his consciousness. He could be seen lying on his stomach on the mound, squinching his eyes before two members of the Colorado training staff came to his aid. Ryan Feltner eventually got up to his feet and left the field with assistance of the two staff members as the crowd applauded for him.

Colorado Rockies give update on Ryan Feltner

The entire Colorado bench and even their opponents looked quite shaken at the sight of Feltner lying on the ground. After being rushed to the hospital, the Rockies Twitter account gave an update that after initial round of evalutation, the 26-year-old would need a further set of tests, due to which he would need to stay the night in the hospital.

Colorado Rockies @Rockies Ryan Feltner is at a local hospital under observation and is undergoing further evaluation. Ryan Feltner is at a local hospital under observation and is undergoing further evaluation.

The entire baseball community is hoping to receive positive news from the Rockies camp about the young pitcher who will be gunning to get back on the field as soon as he is allowed to.

Poll : 0 votes