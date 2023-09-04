What happened to Ryne Stanek? Astros relief pitcher carted off field during game vs Rangers

The Houston Astros are holding their breath after Ryne Stanek went down, seemingly in immense pain, and was carted off the field. The relief pitcher was brought in to close out a blowout win against the Texas Rangers. After running to first to tag the base, he appeared to roll his ankle and was very clearly in a lot of pain. Not only is he one of the Astros top relief pitchers, he is a pending free agent.

If this injury is serious, which it unfortunetly appears to be, Stanek and the Astros were both just dealt a massive blow. He is one of their top pitchers in the bullpen, and was set to receive a massive payday this offseason. Now both of those things are in jeopardy.

Chandler Rome of the Athletic was the first to report that Stanek was being taken off the field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Ryne Stanek is going to be carted off the field after suffering some sort of injury to his right leg/ankle while covering first base. He can't put any weight on it" - Chandler Rome

Talkin' Baseball posted a clip of the injury to Twitter.

Expand Tweet

It was also reported that he was pounding the cart in frustration as he was being taken off the field. It is impossible to blame him.

Ryne Stanek's injury leaves a huge hole in the Houston Astros bullpen

Stanek was going to be a crucial part of the pitching staff for the Astros' playoff run. They proved last year, when they won the World Series, how important pitching depth is. With so little time left, there are very few options around the league to fill in.

Ryne Stanek's injury, in a game they defeated the Texas Rangers 13-6 in a blowout, could be a turning point in the Astros season.