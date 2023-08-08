What happened to Tim Anderson? White Sox shortstop leaves game vs Yankees early

Tim Anderson was removed from the game against the New York Yankees in the eighth innings after he complained of having sustained some injury to his forearm. This comes days after his physical altercation with Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians.

The White Sox shortstop has been jittered after the incident with Ramirez. Their physical altercation has resulted in a face loss for Anderson, who was blamed for having instigated the brawl that led to both benches clearing and causing further altercations between the opposing managers.

During the game against the Yankees, Anderson led off the batting order for Chicago. He struck out in his two at-bats and was hit by a pitch once. Anderson didn't return to the field for the eighth innings, before being replaced by Zach Remillard.

Underdog MLB @Underdog__MLB Status alert: Tim Anderson (forearm) leaves game Monday.

After the game, Anderson complained of forearm soreness that prompted him to not take the field in the final two innings. He was taken to a clinic for regular X-rays, but all results were negative. He will be scrutinized on a day-to-day basis.

Tim Anderson handed 6-game suspension

The incident in the second game of the series between the White Sox and Guardians was one of the most heated fights in recent baseball history. Both players had to be severely restrained by both rosters. Quite understandably, the MLB took strict steps in order to avoid such incidents from taking place in the future.

Tim Anderson was given a six-game suspension for starting the altercation and Ramirez was given a three-game layoff. Both players have also been fined undisclosed amounts.

Furthermore, both managers Terry Francona and Pedro Grifol were given a one-game ban, along with Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, for their involvement in the second round of heated arguments.

The Chicago White Sox will be hoping to put this embarrassment behind them and move on from it, as they look to salvage something from a below-par season so far.