What happened to Trayce Thompson? Dodgers hitter set for another stint on sidelines

Trayce Thompson might have to be put on the injury list after an injury sustained by the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder against the New York Yankees on Saturday. Thompson had come off the bench as a pinch hitter before having to be replaced.

The Dodgers pinch-hit for all three left-handed outfielders in the seventh with right-handed hitters at the top of the seventh. Trayce Thompson replaced James Outman in the lineup. On a six pitch walk, the 32-year-old checked his swing that resulted in a strained oblique.

Manager Dave Roberts said that it was quite likely that Thompson would be put on the injury list.

“Early indications is that it’s an IL,” manager Dave Roberts said Saturday. “We’ll see how he comes in tomorrow, but that’s unfortunate.”

Thompson's role in the lineup recently has been relegated to facing left-handed pitching. He has gotten just two starts in the last 13 games. Roberts said that he was looking to use Thompson against the Cincinnati Reds' Brandon Williams in the upcoming game on Wednesday, but that might not happen now.

“It’s frustrating. I feel for him,” Roberts said. “He took a good at-bat right there, and I was looking forward to him playing on Wednesday in Cincinnati, so now we’ve got to reassess.”

Trayce Thompson's form this season is a matter of concern

The 32-year-old has been in the MLB for nine seasons and has played for five different teams. He's now in his second stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers since the middle of last season.

Trayce Thompson was in better form in the MLB in 2022, averaging .268 in 74 games, including 13 home runs. Cut to the current season, Thompson made a Dodgers record by going on a 0-39 stretch.

Thankfully the management's persistence to keep him in the lineup allowed him to snap the streak last Sunday against Tampa Bay. He has since secured four hits and three walks in his nine apperances at the plate, taking his average up to .155

