What happened to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? Blue Jays ace exits towards end of game

In a game that saw several notable events, the focus shifted to the Toronto Blue Jays' star first baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., as he exited the game against the New York Yankees due to right knee discomfort in the ninth innings. The slugger's departure raised concerns for the team, as he was due up fourth in the final innings.

Hazel Mae @thehazelmae Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has right knee discomfort and will go for an MRI, per John Schneider #BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has right knee discomfort and will go for an MRI, per John Schneider #BlueJays

Guerrero initially waved off manager John Schneider's attempt to check on him after he caught a bunt by Gleyber Torres. However, the Blue Jays made the decision to remove him from the game, with the Yankees leading 5-3 after eight innings. Brandon Belt, who had earlier pinch-hit for Cavan Biggio, took over at first base, while Nathan Lukes moved to right field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How many games will Vladimir Guerrero Jr. miss?

After the game, manager John Schneider confirmed that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had experienced right knee discomfort and would undergo an MRI the following day to assess the extent of the injury.

This development caused some worry for the Blue Jays and their fans, given Guerrero Jr.'s outstanding performance this season. The 24-year-old has been slashing .312/.385/.516 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs over 40 games.

It is yet to be assesed the extent of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s injury.

Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, the Yankees secured their second consecutive victory over Toronto with a 6-3 win. The game itself was eventful, featuring ejections related to sticky substances, exchanges between coaching staffs and attention on the coach's boxes along the foul lines.

While the focus shifted to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s injury, it's worth mentioning the impressive performance by Kevin Gausman of the Blue Jays. Gausman pitched seven innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs, and two walks while striking out ten batters. His strong outing included a notable four-seam fastball that froze Aaron Judge in the fifth innings.

Despite the challenges faced by the Blue Jays, the game provided additional drama with Yankees pitcher Domingo German being ejected for having a foreign substance on his hands. The Yankees bullpen also faced an unexpected shift as Ian Hamilton entered the game but left immediately with a trainer after loading the bases.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s injury and its impact on the Blue Jays' upcoming games

Fans and the team will await the results of the MRI to determine the extent of the first baseman's knee discomfort and the potential impact on his availability moving forward.

Poll : 0 votes