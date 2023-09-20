What happened to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? Blue Jays superstar scratched from lineup vs Yankees at last minute

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was scratched from the lineup moments before the game against the New York Yankees was set to begin. The official cause of the scratch is right knee discomfort, which appeared to be suffered in the previous game. He was slated to play in the Designated Hitter position due to this injury, now he will not play at all.

This is a bad sign for the Blue Jays, who are yet to clinch a playoff spot despite having the third best record in the American League. Guerrero Jr. has been a leader for the Blue Jays for sometime, and the team could struggle without him.

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reported why he was scratched from the lineup on Twitter.

"Valdimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from tonight's lineup. "Right knee discomfort", the #BlueJays say" - Keegan Matheson

Matheson also provided an update to the injury earlier in the day, when Guerrero Jr. was still expected to play.

"Guerrero Jr.’s right knee is bothering him a bit, Schneider says. He clarified that it’s not the patellar or anything structural, just soreness. He’s at DH today and that will be an option to manage it while keeping him in the lineup" - Keegan Matheson

The Toronto Blue Jays game against the New York Yankees just got a little bit harder to win.

The Toronto Blue Jays need to play it safe with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s knee

Even though they haven't clinched it yet, the playoffs are right around the corner. If they weren't in a divison with the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays, they probably would have by now.

There is no need to rush Guerrero Jr.'s recovery, especially if it can lead to a worse injury. If they can secure this win over the Yankees, they will have set themselves up well.