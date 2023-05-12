What happened to Wander Franco? Rays star's exit from game sparks injury fear

Tampa Bay Rays fans were left holding their breath on Thursday as the team's star shortstop, Wander Franco, exited the game against the New York Yankees with an apparent neck injury.

Franco was replaced in the lineup by Isaac Paredes in the fifth inning, and the Rays later confirmed that Franco had experienced spasms and tightness on the right side of his neck.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Wander Franco was pulled from tonight's game in the 5th inning after some apparent neck discomfort is his previous two at-bats. Wander Franco was pulled from tonight's game in the 5th inning after some apparent neck discomfort is his previous two at-bats. https://t.co/8LMUVq7Z7b

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form this season, hitting .310/.369/.552 in 36 games with seven home runs, 23 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases.

His injury came at a crucial time for the Rays, who lead the American League East and have the best record in Major League Baseball.

When is Wander Franco expected to return?

Wander Franco's departure from the game sparked fears among fans that the Rays' season could be derailed by his absence. However, Rays manager Kevin Cash said that there was a chance Franco could return to the lineup as early as the next day.

"He wanted to stay in, he wanted to play, but he's not the guy we want to take risk irritating it even more," "We'll treat it, and there's a chance he's playing in there tomorrow." - Kevin Cash

The Rays have been one of the most exciting teams in baseball this season, with a lineup featuring several young stars and the best record in the MLB.

Wander Franco has been one of the most impressive players and has been crucial to the Rays' success in 2023, hitting .310/.369/.920.

Franco has been instrumental to the team's success in 2023

Despite the setback, the Rays were able to rally and secure an 8-2 victory over the Yankees. The series will continue through Friday and Saturday.

In the meantime, fans will be waiting anxiously for news of Franco's condition, hoping that their star shortstop can make a speedy recovery and help lead the Rays to the playoffs.

