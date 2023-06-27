What happened to Will Vest? Tigers relief pitcher exits game vs Rangers early

Detroit Tigers pitcher Will Vest left Monday's series opener against the Texas Rangers early after suffering an injury to his knee in the second innings.

While the Tigers managed to win the game 7-2, they lost two of their pitchers in the early stages of the game. Starting pitcher Matthew Boyd was the first to be withdrawn in the first inning and was soon followed by Vest in the second innings.

On a night when the Tigers were supposed to have some injured players returning to their bullpen, they ended up losing two pitchers instead. Boyd, who had to leave due to discomfort in his left elbow, was just 15 pitches into the game.

Will Vest then came on to replace Boyd in the first inning, but 17 pitches later, he too was pulled out after tweaking his right knee. It is his first injury of the season after being called up from the minor leagues in April.

The Detroit Tigers still managed to win the game against the AL West leading-Rangers and put on an impressive performance to do so. Andy Ibanez and Jake Rogers both went big on the night and helped the Tigers over the line.

No update on Will Vest's injury from the Detroit Tigers

On a night when the Detroit Tigers lost two pitchers in less than two innings, the only silver lining was that none of the injuries were serious. Both Matthew Boyd Will Vest had injuries that were more of a discomfort than something excruciating.

Hence, there has been no news about how severe the injuries are, only that tests will be conducted later to further examine the situation for each pitcher.

Until then, the Tigers will focus on three more games against the Texas Rangers and aim for a positive result. They have been impressive in the MLB so far and currently sit in third place in their division.

