What happened to Willy Adames? Brewers Shortstop lands in hospital after dugout incident

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was taken to the hospital during the game against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. He was hit by a foul ball that went into the dugout off the bat of teammate Brian Anderson.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the second innings, with no outs and a 0-1 count against Giants starter Alex Wood. The Giants were already ahead by 3-1 with Anderson, who has been batting .236 this season, tried to hit a line drive but the ball ricocheted off his bat and struck Adames, who was standing by the fence in the Milwaukee dugout.

Beyond the Monster @BeyondtheMnstr Scary scene in the Brewers game tonight. Willy Adames has hit in the head with a line drive while in the dugout.



He is alert according to manager Craig Counsell.



Scary scene in the Brewers game tonight. Willy Adames has hit in the head with a line drive while in the dugout. He is alert according to manager Craig Counsell. https://t.co/4cZwv4FFTj

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game was halted in the middle as medics checked up on the Brewers infielder. Adames sat on the bench visibly in pain with red marks over his face. Anderson was quite concerned as he crouched down in the batter's box, waiting in anticipation as Adames was tended to. After a few minutes, he left the dugout and was replaced by Brice Turang.

After the game, Brewers manager Craig Counsell gave much-needed updates about the 27-year-old's situation. The skipper said that Willy Adames required some preliminary tests to be done to check for any fractures but fortunately, there were no serious injuries.

“He was alert and responsive as he left, and then we got pretty good news at the hospital, too,” Counsell said. “Obviously, he’s in pain. But I think overall I think not bad news, considering how scary it was.”

Willy Adames is an important component in the Milwaukee Brewers setup

After Willy Adames was replaced on the field, the Brewers conceded two fielding errors and allowed seven runs in the immediate next frame. The third inning was enough for the Giants to stretch a sizeable lead against their opponents. Certainly, Adames' absence on the field was felt.

The shortstop has been one of the dugout leaders for the team since his arrival and the NL Central leaders will be hoping to get him back in the lineup as soon as possible.

Poll : 0 votes