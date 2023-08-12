What happened to Yency Almonte? Dodgers pitcher pulled from game vs Rockies

Yency Almonte was removed from the game against the Colorado Rockies after he suffered an injury. The Los Angeles Dodgers reliever couldn't close out the game for his team after having suffered from an injury while pitching in the final innings.

Yency Almonte has been with the Dodgers organization since 2022. Initially, he was contracted with the Rockies itself from 2018 to 2021 before being offloaded from the 40-man roster. In his four years at the club, he has a 4-4 record with a 5.30 ERA.

After choosing free agency having left the Rockies, the pitcher signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers before he was included in the MLB roster last May. Since then he has been a known face coming off from the bullpen.

In the game against the Rockies, with one out remaining in the final inning, Almonte complained of some trouble in the lower right leg. He tried to continue for some more time, throwing a few extra pitches but was unable to continue after a point as Ryan Braiser came to the mound in his place.

Braiser completed the final out in seven pitches as the LA Dodgers took game two of the much anticipated four-game series between the two division opponents.

Yency Almonte and other pitchers cover a solid win for LA

Yency Almonte was steady in relief throwing 1.2 innings with 2 hits and three strikeouts. He capped off a good start by trade deadline acquisition Lancy Lynn who pitched five full innings with zero earned runs. Lynn also recorded nine strikeouts in the game.

Apart from Almonte and Braiser, mid-game pitching was also solid by the Dodgers as Caleb Ferguson and Alex Vasia also remained scoreless. LA moved to a comfortable 69-46 sitting atop the NL West, looking to win the division yet again.