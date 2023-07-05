What happened to Zack Greinke? Royals veteran pitcher placed on Injured List 

The Kansas City Royals' rough season has taken yet another hit as the team will now be without future Hall of Famer Zack Greinke as the club placed him on the 15-day IL. The veteran was taken out of his start on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins after 5.1 innings with right shoulder discomfort.

While Zack Greinke's right shoulder tendinitis was deemed "very mild" by Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro, however, his placement will keep him out of the pitching rotation until the end of July.

Hushpook @hushpook @CardinalsReek Sometimes great athletes time comes to an end very quickly. We are seeing father time rob 2 of the real star pitchers of the last 20 years of their skills right before our eyes, and right here in Missouri...Adam Wainwright and Zack Greinke. Quite sad. @CardinalsReek Sometimes great athletes time comes to an end very quickly. We are seeing father time rob 2 of the real star pitchers of the last 20 years of their skills right before our eyes, and right here in Missouri...Adam Wainwright and Zack Greinke. Quite sad.

The right shoulder tendinitis is just the latest blip in a difficult season for the 39-year-old. Through 92.2 innings this season, Greinke has a dismal 1-9 record with a 5.44 ERA and 64 strikeouts. While he is certainly one of the top pitchers of his generation, the end may be drawing near for one of the MLB's most unique pitchers.

Could this be the final season in Zack Greinke's tremendous MLB career?

It remains to be seen what Greinke's plans are for his future in the MLB. At 39 years old, Greinke has played 20 seasons in Major League Baseball with six different clubs. The veteran pitcher signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Kansas City Royals for the 2023 season, and is set to hit free agency again at the end of the year.

Given his declining performances and growing injury track record, it may be difficult for the potential first-ballot Hall of Famer to find a new contract for the 2024 season.

J.C. ➐ 🇺🇦 @rock_climber02 Zack Greinke is 54 strike outs away from 3000 in his career. He has 64 SO this season. Zack hitting 3,000 and cementing his spot in the HOF would be something to take the sting off this season. That might be a game I would want to go see too. Zack Greinke is 54 strike outs away from 3000 in his career. He has 64 SO this season. Zack hitting 3,000 and cementing his spot in the HOF would be something to take the sting off this season. That might be a game I would want to go see too.

If Greinke were to retire today, he would finish his long MLB career with a 224-150 record with a career 3.48 ERA. His 2,946 strikeouts have him 20th all-time, one spot ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw, and one spot behind Hall of Famer John Smoltz.

