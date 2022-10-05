"What an honor it was to surprise and celebrate J.Lo's mother" - Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez once joined forces with his ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez to plan a surprise birthday bash for the pop icon's mother

Jennifer Lopez might be one of the biggest stars in the music industry, but she’s always valued the importance of her family. She surprised her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, on her landmark 75th birthday with the help of her now ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez. The entire family was there to make it a special day for Mama Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez embraces mother during her 75th birthday celebration - Alex Rodriguez Instagram

"Surprise," Jennifer wrote in the caption of the video. "Happy 75th birthday to my beautiful mommy!!! I love you so much. We all do. You are the definition of being youthful and timeless at every age ... thank you for your endless love, energy, support and for just being you!!! I love you forever."

The celebration was a small dinner party with cake and lots of colorful balloons. The couple then helped her get on a zoom call where the rest of her family chimed in and sang happy birthday to Jennifer’s twin children, Emme and Max too wished her via zoom call. “Happy birthday Grandma. We love you!” they screamed in chorus.

Rodriguez, Jennifer’s now ex-fiance had some sweet words for his mother-in-law too.

“What an honor it was to surprise and celebrate @jlo’s mother, Lupe, on her 75th birthday,” he wrote, sharing the same video as Lopez. “It’s obvious where Jen gets her beauty! Happy 75th to a truly wonderful woman.”

Jennifer Lopez has always shared a wonderful relationship with her mom

Lopez has always stressed the importance of her family with respect to her career, and especially her mother. For her mom’s 74th birthday, Lopez shared a video of both of them on stage and let her followers know in the caption that everything she’s got, is from her mama.

"People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol...well now you know...Guadalupe... my mommy... for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in," she wrote on her Instagram.

"She is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age... she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love... and she put all of that into me... and I am all the better for it," Lopez added.

The relationship they share is truly beautiful and just goes again to prove that only good genes seem to run in this family.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far