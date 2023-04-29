LA Dodgers veteran outfielder Jason Heyward is perhaps better known for his time spent with the Chicago Cubs amongst other teams.

One of his most memorable moments with the Cubs was in 2018 when he ignited a heated rivalry between his former team and the St. Louis Cardinals with his comments.

Heyward had previously played for the Cardinals for one season in 2015, but his comments were not related to his time as a player for the team. In an interview with ESPN, Heyward was asked about the Cardinals being the Cubs’ biggest rivals. He responded:

"Honestly, I feel like they’re not the best fans in baseball. I feel like they’re just another team".

This statement sparked a firestorm of controversy and further intensified the already heated rivalry between the two teams.

What was the reaction following Jason Heyward’s comments?

Heyward made controversial comments on the Cardinals in 2018.

The comments were met with mixed reactions from fans and the media. Some defended Heyward, arguing that he had a right to express his opinion, while others lambasted him for disrespecting the Cardinals and their fans. However, the controversy did not end there.

In a subsequent interview, Jason Heyward was asked about allegations that he had been subjected to racial slurs during a game at the Busch Stadium, the home of the Cardinals. Heyward denied the allegations, but his comments only added fuel to fire the already contentious rivalry.

Despite the controversy in 2018, it seems that the rivalry between the Cubs and the Cardinals will continue to be one of the most intense in baseball. The rivalry is a testament to the passion and dedication baseball fans have for their teams.

While the controversy surrounding Heyward's comments may have added some spice to the rivalry, it's eventually the love of the game that keeps fans coming back year after year.

