What did Jim Edmonds say about Guardians and Commanders' name change? MLB great courts controversy for his comments

Between 2000 and 2007, Jim Edmonds was one of the main drivers of the tremendous offensive success of his team, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Traded to the Cards from the California Angels, the center fielder hit 42 home runs and 108 RBI in his first season in St. Louis, winning a Gold Glove and coming in the top four in MVP voting. He was also instrumental in leading the Cardinals to victory in the 2006 World Series.

Now a commentator for Bally Sports Midwest, Jim Edmonds is still very much admired in St. Louis. However, recently the 53-year-old has waded into some significantly more controversial territory than his fans are used to while calling a game against the Houston Astros on June 29.

Awful Announcing @awfulannouncing "I always thought it was kind of a cool thing, not a bad thing, to have a team named after the Indians or vice versa, whatever, the Washington Redskins."



During the seventh inning of play, Edmonds discussed teams changing names that were deemed controversial. He referenced the Cleveland Guardians, formerly the Cleveland Indians, and the Washington Redskins, who announced a name change to the Washington Commanders earlier this year. Both names were considered offensive, owing to their racially motivated monikers.

According to the eight-time Gold Glover, names that reference native tribes are "cool" and not something to be changed, or hidden. He doubled down by stating that his wife, who apparently has First Nations ancestry, has no problem with names much of the mainstream has deemed "problematic."

While it is not clear what the network's take on his comments will be, Edmonds is unlikely to change his tune. Throughout his career, both in baseball and in broadcasting, the St. Louis Cardinals legend is not one to walk back his comments.

Jim Edmonds' claims may be awkward, but point to an important conversation

As taboo as his comments might seem, they evoke an important discussion throughout the wider sports world. Team names that carry offensive imagery should be reconsidered, but the history, culture and tradition that many fans have associated with their sides for decades must also be taken into account.

While he will probably get lambasted, it might be time to have a more serious, mature conversation on the topic.

