What is Jose Altuve's net worth? | MLB Players 

To say that Jose Altuve is one of the most polarizing players in the MLB would be an understatement. The Houston Astros' All-Star second baseman has seen his approval rating among MLB fans swing up and down throughout his career. The 2017 sign-stealing scandal was the deciding factor for most.

Adam(#RevengeTour)(אדם)✡️ @AdamDodgers It utterly DISGUSTS me that Jose Altuve, Yuli Gurriel, and Alex Bergman get to celebrate winning a World Series after being CAUGHT cheating. They should be banned for life or at least suspended for a while. Thanks for nothing, Manfraud. #WorldSeries It utterly DISGUSTS me that Jose Altuve, Yuli Gurriel, and Alex Bergman get to celebrate winning a World Series after being CAUGHT cheating. They should be banned for life or at least suspended for a while. Thanks for nothing, Manfraud. #WorldSeries

"It utterly DISGUSTS me that Jose Altuve, Yuli Gurriel, and Alex Bergman get to celebrate winning a World Series after being CAUGHT cheating. They should be banned for life or at least suspended for a while. Thanks for nothing, Manfraud. #WorldSeries" - @AdamDodgers

Regardless of personal feelings toward Altuve, he has had an incredibly successful career in the MLB, both on the field and financially. According to wealthygorilla.com, as of November 2022, Altuve has a net worth of $20 million.

Julia Morales @JuliaMorales Jeff Luhnow announces Jose Altuve has agreed to a 7-year contract that replaces his current one, the largest contract in franchise history. @astros Jeff Luhnow announces Jose Altuve has agreed to a 7-year contract that replaces his current one, the largest contract in franchise history. @astros https://t.co/vC7wouswuX

"Jeff Luhnow announces Jose Altuve has agreed to a 7-year contract that replaces his current one, the largest contract in franchise history. @astros" - Juila Morales

After signing a seven-year/$163,500,000 extension with the Astros in 2018, Altuve saw his annual salary bump from $6 million per season, all the way up to $26 million. Not a bad jump for a 5'6" Venezuelan second baseman signed as an amateur free agent. Altuve will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025, where he will likely be able to land one more lucrative extension before retiring.

Jose Altuve's roller coaster MLB career

As mentioned, Altuve joined the Houston Astros in 2007 as an amateur free agent, but he did not make his MLB debut until 2011. After dominating the Minors with his combination of contact and speed, Altuve continued that trend in the MLB, tying the Houston record for consecutive hits to start a career with seven.

Throughout his career, Altuve has used his combination of elite batting skills and small frame to be an on-base threat in every at-bat. In his 12 seasons in the MLB, only once has he ever hit below a .276 batting average, which came in the shortened 2020 season.

AT&T SportsNet™ | SW @ATTSportsNetSW th career Silver Slugger Award! Congratulations to Jose Altuve on histh career Silver Slugger Award! Congratulations to Jose Altuve on his 6️⃣th career Silver Slugger Award! https://t.co/WkZ0Lw2ajd

"Congratulations to Jose Altuve on his 6th career Silver Slugger Award!" - @ATTSportsNetSW

He won the 2017 American League MVP, has been selected to the MLB All-Star team on eight separate occasions, has won a Gold Glove award, and is a two-time World Series champion. While he will certainly have a case for the National Baseball Hall of Fame when all is said and done, it solely depends on the voter's feelings toward the controversial 2017 Houston Astros season.

Poll : 0 votes