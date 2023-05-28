What is Julio Rodriguez's partnership with Alaska Airlines? Fans buzzing after Mariners star's new deal

Julio Rodriguez is sure to bring a lot of joy to the Seattle Mariners faithful as he signed a new promotion deal with Alaska Airlines. As part of the new deal, the Airlines will dish out free trips for a few fans every time the outfielder scores a home run.

After a record breaking 2022 Rookie of the Year winning season, Julio Rodriguez was billed to be a big name in the franchise and had such promotional deals coming towards him. He has already been seen in advertisement commericals and has been comfortable in facing the limelight.

In the Alaska Airlines, there is a direct link to the number of times, "J-Rod", as Seattle fans are calling him lately, goes yard. For every time, the center fielder scores a home run in T-Mobile Park, 44 fans sitting in the section he hits the ball to, will receive free round trips from the airlines company. The number has been chosen as Rodriguez wears #44 for the Mariners.

There's an added bonus, as every time Julio Rodriguez launches a home run in the fourth innings of any home game for the rest of the season, one fan will receive 100,000 free miles with Alaska Airlines. Seems like the airlines will have to give away quite a few free flights as they have partnered with one of Seattle's best.

Julio Rodriguez definitely benefitting from the Alaska Airlines deal

The deal is surely going to benefit all stakeholders involved here. The Mariners get to promote their star player and bring them closer to the audiences watching in the stands. The Airlines company will have a huge benefit from their Seattle market. As for Rodriguez, as his #44 is the spotlight of the deal, he will have greater buzz surrounding him each time he homers in his home ground.

Rodriguez has returned to form lately after a shaky start to the season. He has managed 12 hits in the last six games improving his average to .238.

