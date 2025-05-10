What Kyle Tucker pulled off this season hasn’t happened in Cubs history since 1995

Kyle Tucker is making history playing for the Chicago Cubs after being traded from the Houston Astros this offseason. Tucker is having a monstrous season ahead of his free agency and in the process, he is also making historians look back at Cubs records.

Tucker is a true five-tool threat. He hits for power, runs the bases with aggression and intelligence, plays solid defense and maintains a disciplined approach at the plate.

Through the Cubs’ first 40 games of the 2025 season, Tucker has launched 10 home runs and swiped 10 bases, becoming just the second Cub since 1906 to achieve that feat in that period. Sammy Sosa (1995) is the only other player to do it.

Tucker’s start puts him on pace for a potential 30-30 season, or better. A 30-30 campaign would be the first for the franchise since Sosa’s in 1995 — the very season he matched Tucker’s early 10/10 pace.

It seems Kyle Tucker is giving Wrigleyville something to cheer about —just like Sosa did 30 years ago.

MLB insider thinks Cubs have money to retain Kyle Tucker

Amid Kyle Tucker's pursuit of a 30-30 season, his free agency stock has only risen. Several teams will be eyeing the services of the outfielder who won't turn 29 until next January.

As such, it will be an uphill task for the Cubs to retain him.

MLB insider Jon Heyman believes Tucker will be willing to sign an extension with the Cubs long term for the right price, which the club can afford.

“Tucker, it seems like he’s willing to talk in-season, so that is a great sign to get something done,” Heyman said. “I had a rival executive tell me they got to put the $500 million in front of him, they’re not going to do that, that’s not the Cubs. He wants to be here, let’s get it done.”

When it comes to contract extension of a high-profile player, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s extension seems to be the perfect benchmark for the Cubs. The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman signed a 14-year, $500 million contract earlier in the season.

Spotrac also believes Tucker could sign a contract in the $500 million vicinity. The website projects Tucker to earn a $44.9 million salary, and over 12 years, his market value should be roughly $538 million.

Along with Pete-Crow Armstrong, Kyle Tucker's exploits at the plate will be key if the Cubs are going to make the postseason.

