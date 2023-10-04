What led to Diamondbacks' comeback victory against Brewers? Exploring the historic performance from Arizona's bullpen

The Arizona Diamondbacks came back from an early deficit to close out Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dbacks, on the back of an excellent display from the bullpen, won 6-3 and are firmly placed to win the series on the road and move to the NLDS.

Arizona's rookie starter Brandon Pfaaft was taken to the cleaners early by the Brewers batters. The right-hander conceded an RBI single in the first before getting hit for a two-run shot by Tyrone Taylor in the next frame. He was taken off the mound after two outs in the third but what followed was a franchise postseason record from the bullpen.

The Dbacks bullpen pitched for 6.1 scoreless innings. However, the rally seemed to start with the bat as Corbin Caroll hit a one-out single for a 444-foot two-run home run that drove home Geraldo Pedromo as well. The run-scoring didn't stop as there as Ketel Marte went back-to-back to tie the game.

Torey Lovullo's bullpen strategy worked out fine as he deployed five relievers on the mound – Joe Mantiply, Miguel Castro, Ryne Nelson, Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel and Paul Sewald. The Brewers were also supported by some impressive plays in the defense.

A bases-loaded jam in the fifth was stopped by veteran third baseman Evan Longoria. He stopped Taylor's ground hit for a crucial double play that kept the Diamondback's lead alive. Arizona further provided some cushion with two runs in the ninth and held on for the victory.

Arizona looking to consolidate early series lead

The load from the bullpen's shoulders will now pass on to All-Star starter Zac Gallen and if needed, Merill Kelly in the third game. This puts Arizona in prime position to make it to the Division Series and face the NL West winners, the LA Dodgers.