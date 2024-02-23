What led to the Montreal Expos leaving Canada in 2004? Netflix special unravels setbacks behind franchise's surprise relocation

In 1969, the Montreal Expos were founded in the French-speaking Canadian city of Montreal. Despite enjoying a high degree of popularity, the team would eventually see themselves gutted, and relocated after 35 years.

Recently, popular streaming service Netflix announced that it will be coming out with a series that profiles the rise and fall of the Expos. The series will be created in partnership with Montreal-based production company Attraction, and directed by Jean-Francois Poisson.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

'In 2004, Québec's beloved Expos left Montreal. A new documentary coming to Netflix will explore the setbacks that led to the baseball team's departure and how it continues to spark debate 20 years later' - Netflix

Though the title of the series is yet to be released, Netflix claims that the production will be available on its platform later this year. For a generation of Montreal-based MLB fans, the series will be closest thing they will get to seeing big-league action in their city in 20 years.

Although a variety of reasons led to the team rebranding themselves as the Washington Nationals, stark decreases in fan support is often held up as the prime driver. Moreover, their venue, the Olympic Stadium in Montreal was seen as aged, and inaccessible.

After putting up attendance figures that competed with the New York Yankees in the 1980s, the 1994 Expos acquired Larry Walker, Marquis Grissom, Moises Alou and Ken Hill. At the time, they were regarded as one of the best teams in baseball.

However, the 1994 MLB strike proved to be fatal. After new collective bargaining rules came into placeowner Claude Brochu ordered GM Kevin Malone to cut their payroll, resulting in many of their big names leaving.

Expand Tweet

'Today in Sports History- 2/12/2002 - For the first time in its history, the MLB owns a team after acquiring the Expos from Jeffrey Loria for $120m. They relocated to Washington after 2004 to become the Nationals' - Boog Sports

In 1999, Jeffrey Loria became the team's owner, and plunged them to new lows. Loria soon became detested for not renewing the team's television and English-speaking radio contracts. By 2002, the team was drawing a mere 5,000 spectators per game. Soon thereafter, Loria sold the rights to the Montreal Expos to a partnership consisting of the league's other 29 teams, and the rest is history.

Montreal Expos still hold a special place in the hearts of Canadian baseball fans

Since the Montreal Expos moved south, Canadian fans have had only the Toronto Blue Jays to represent their nation of 40 million people. While Montreal may have to wait, this series will surely do its part to console the millions of disheartened Expos nostalgists.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.