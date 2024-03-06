"What it's like to hit a walk-off home run" - Ex-Dodgers infielder & GOP candidate Steve Garvey celebrates after winning California senate primaries

Former LA Dodgers star Steve Garvey recently won the California senate primaries representing the GOP. With more than 50% of the votes tally, Garver will advance to the runoff election in November against Democratic nominee Adam Schiff.

"BREAKING: NBC News projects Steve Garvey is the second projected winner in the California Senate special primary." -@MSNBC

Garvey is a 10x MLB All-Star and NL MVP who spent his whole career in California playing for the Dodgers and Padres. Although a new face in politics, he held off two other established nominees in U.S. Representatives Barbara Lee and Katie Porter.

"What it's like to hit a walk-off home run" - Steve Garvey

The 75-year-old former infielder will compete with Schiff in the November runoff elections to fill the place of late Senator Dianne Feinstein. Feinstein was the longest-serving female member of the U.S. Senate who died in office.

However, the senate race for Garver will be strenuous, as much of California's more populated areas tend to lean and vote for Democrats. After all, there hasn't been an elected Republican senator in California since Pete Wilson in 1988.

Being a novice in politics, it would be interesting to see how much support and success Garver corrals against Schiff. Schiff has been a member of the U.S. Congress since 2001.

Steve Garvey's MLB career and aftermath

In 21 MLB seasons, Steve Garvey has won multiple accolades. He is a multiple-time All-Star and a one-time NL MVP winner. He has a World Series ring, two NLCS MVP awards, four Gold Glove Awards and a Roberto Clemente Award. Garvey had his number retired by the San Diego Padres.

Garvey's popularity amongst Californians can be attributed to him spending his whole baseball career in the state. The infielder has 2,599 career hits with 272 home runs and 1,308 RBIs.

After his playing days, Garvey became popular for infomercials and endorsements for organizations such as Chevrolet and the Walt Disney Company. Last October, he announced his intention to run for the vacant seat in the Democratic-leaning state of California as a part of the GOP.

