"What is Livvy Dunne doing here?" "Did Taylor approve this?" - Fans buzz over Travis Kelce's new Accelerator drink collab with Paul Skenes' gf

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce teamed up with baseball player Paul Skenes’ girlfriend and gymnast Livvy Dunne. It is to promote a new energy drink called the Accelerator. Both have a lot of followers on social media, and this partnership has sparked a lot of chatter online.

Many fans were surprised to see Dunne working with Kelce on this project and expressed their excitement on Instagram.

“What is Livvy Dunne doing here,” a fan commented.

A fan's comment on the Instagram Post | @killatrav on Instagram

“BRO LIVVY DUNNE GEAUX TIGERS,” another fan wrote.

“Travis Kelce and Livvy Dunne collab before gta 6,” another user wrote.

Some of the fans also commented regarding Taylor Swift.

“Travi baby… Did Taylor approve this?” A user wrote.

Another fan's comment on the Instagram post | @killatrav on Instagram

“Take care of Taylor,” a fan commented.

A few fans lit up the comment section with hilarious remarks regarding Kelce's wig in the first picture. They compared him with the fictional TV character Ron Burgundy.

“Ron Burgundy!” A fan wrote.

A user compared Kelce's hairstyle with Ron Burgundy | @killatrav on Instagram

“Suit Game on Ron Burgundy,” another fan wrote.

The fans matched the energy of the creative marketing campaign produced by the Accelerator sports drink.

Livvy, short for Olivia, won the NCAA championship in April. She also completed her dream of becoming an SI model when she was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue's 60th anniversary in May. She has been dating Pirates’ pitcher Paul Skenes since 2023 when they met at LSU. She has been spotted at PNC Park during most of Skenes's outings to support him.

When Livvy Dunne gave a crash course to Travis Kelce in gymnastics

Olivia Dunne, better known as Livvy, tried to do something different for laughs alongside NFL star Travis Kelce. The social media favourites teamed up for a new Accelerator drink commercial, with a hilarious twist.

In the ad, the three-time Super Bowl champion tight end looks nervous as the reigning NCAA champion prepares to give him a "crash course" in gymnastics.

"I'm terrified. Something tells me you're better at football than I am at gymnastics," Kelce says at the start of the video.

"You should be scared," Dunne replies.

The video shows Kelce attempting a gymnastics move. Livvy guides him through the landing with a playful but firm attitude. In the later part of the video, Kelce guides Livvy through a football trick, which she aces immediately. The advertisement was posted on the Instagram handle of the Accelerator sports energy drink.

